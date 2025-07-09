Stalker 2 Is Officially Coming to PS5

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was released on PC and Xbox Series X|S last year, leaving fans on PlayStation platforms understandably jealous. Developer GSC Game World will rectify that later this year, as the game has officially been announced for PlayStation 5. A release date has not been announced, but the game will be arriving in “late 2025.” Details about the release are pretty slim at the moment, but fans can expect to see some features that specifically take advantage of the standard PS5 hardware, as well as the PS5 Pro.

According to GSC Game World, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl “will fully utilize DualSense controller features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for deeper player immersion. Further technical enhancements for the PS5 Pro are also in development.” That’s great news for those who upgraded to the Pro model last year, though it’s impossible to say what level of improvement players can expect over the standard model of the system. Hopefully the developers will offer a closer look as the release date approaches.

a ps5 version of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been long-requested by users

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl holds a “very positive” overall rating on Steam right now, though it should be noted that more recent reviews have been “mixed.” A lot of the issues players have mentioned in recent reviews seem to boil down to performance problems, as opposed to the gameplay itself. It seems that’s also true of the Xbox version, though. If GSC World can deliver an experience that really does take advantage of the PS5 hardware, especially the Pro model, that could be a much smaller concern for users.

Anticipation around S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was high for a very long time. Unfortunately, the game was hit with several delays, many of which were out of the hands of the developers. GSC Game World is located in Ukraine, and the country’s invasion by Russia led to a number of complications for the studio. After several setbacks, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl finally saw release on Xbox and PC in November 2024. The game quickly proved successful, selling more than a million copies in its first two days, even with a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Some fans of the game are happy that more people will get to play it later this year, but so far, a number of players have shared frustration about the announcement. Existing players would prefer to see S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl‘s developers focus more on making performance improvements to the current game, rather than shifting attention to another platform. It’s possible GSC World can manage to do both, and deliver more patches and improvements over the coming months, even as it prepares the versions for PS5 and PS5 Pro. For now, existing players will have to see how this all plays out.

