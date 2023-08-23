Stalker 2 Release Window Officially Revealed

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has, understandably, had a rocky development cycle. The developers at GSC Game World had to pause development on the game due to the war in Ukraine, which led to several delays. Again, those matters were much more pressing than working on a video game, so it was never a surprise to hear Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was pushed back a time or two. Now, it sounds like the team will soon be ready to drop the game into primetime, as it has been announced that Stalker 2 is officially coming early next year.

Now, this is technically another delay. Earlier this year, GSC Game World confirmed that Stalker 2 was set to launch in 2023, and a later leak claimed the game would be out on December 1. However, this announcement officially pushes the game out of 2023. It’s a very short delay, but it is a delay. Again, it’s understandable, given everything the developer has gone through to get to this point, but it is disappointing news for fans who were hoping to play Stalker 2 this year.

Every profound adventure begins with a recon foray. And ours embarks on this very day on @gamescom!#goodhuntingstalker pic.twitter.com/rViIgvEfbp — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) August 23, 2023

Fortunately, those players shouldn’t have to wait too much longer. Sure, it won’t be out this year, but Q1 2024 isn’t a massive delay. Hopefully, the extra time pays off for GSC, and Stalker 2 blows the doors off of player expectations. The FPS is attempting to merge tight gunplay with a horrific setting and immersive sim elements. It’s an ambitious-looking game that’s shown well at various convention previews. If GSC Game World is able to nail the landing, it could have a big hit on its hands to start 2024.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC early next year. GSC Game World is bringing the game to Game Pass on day one, making it an easy sell if you’re already paying for the service. The team has also opened up pre-orders for both physical and digital editions. If you want, GSC is even selling several different Colletor’s Editions where you can pick up all kinds of physical goodies, including a backpack and container lamp.