Stalker 2 Devs Ask Fans Not to Look at Leaks

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl leaks are out and about online now, but developer GSC Game World is asking that its fans don't give those leaks any attention. The developer spoke out on the recent leak this week, a leak that consisted of not only gameplay from Stalker 2 but an early, playable build that's obviously not indicative of a final product, so for that reason, GSC Game World is asking its followers to act as if that leak didn't happen. Checking out these leaks, the developer said, "may ruin your experience" before you actually get to play the full version of Stalker 2.

The Ukrainian developer has reportedly been the target of Russian hackers who looked to exploit GSC Game World's works, and those efforts were said to have amounted in the playable build of the game that leaked just recently. Seeing those kinds of leaks often leads to warped misconceptions for the game since it's true at that point that the game is playable to a degree but clearly isn't finished, so the developer has stepped in to ask people not to pay those leaks any mind.

"We have some important information to share. Our team has identified a vulnerability exploited by a group of Russian hackers attacking the company for almost a year and a half," the developer said. "Unfortunately, they were able to access and compromise some of our leaked information intended for internal testing of various game aspects.

"As for now, we kindly ask stalkers and those who want to join the Zone in the future not to look at or share any leaked materials from the game. Although these materials are only used for testing purposes and are not release-ready, these leaks may ruin your experience of exploring the Zone by yourself."

Stalker 2's journey to release has been an tumultuous one to say the absolute least about the process. It's been delayed more than once with one delay taking it into late 2022 and another into some time in 2023, and for a while, the game's development was paused due to Russia's war on Ukraine. The more recent updates on the game prior to this leak consisted of a new trailer and a reconfirmation that the game would still be releasing at some point in 2023.