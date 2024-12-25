Stalker 2 Teases What’s Coming in 2025

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was one of the most anticipated games of 2025 despite its release being pushed back several times. Its launch saw long-time fans and new players jumping into the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Expectations were huge considering this was the first new Stalker game in fifteen years since the release of Stalker: Call of Pripyat. Following its release on November 20, 2024, GSC Game World has since shared a teaser of what players can expect in 2025 and beyond. These plans will affect both Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl and other Stalker titles, giving Stalker fans plenty to look forward to.

GSC Game World did not give any specifics about what players can expect, but did state “All the time between the release and the Christmas holidays has been dedicated to improving your experience with our game.” It also confirmed Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will continue to receive support in 2025 and players can expect a content roadmap at the beginning of 2025. The roadmap will detail what content players can expect and when it is anticipated to be added.

While we don’t know what to expect, GSC Game World did confirm multiplayer would be coming to Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the first update. No date was given for when this first update would be released, but it’s possible it could come in early 2025 based on GSCC Game World’s tease. Hopefully, the roadmap will be dropped early in January 2025 and clear up the mystery of what fans can expect. But early 2025 does not necessarily mean January, so be prepared to have to wait a little longer just in case.

Aside from focusing on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, GSC Game World is hard at work updating older Stalker titles. GSC Game World confirmed the next-gen patch for Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will be released next year, but did not narrow this window any further. It also confirmed a plan is in the works to update the PC versions of the original Stalker titles, but again no exact dates were given. Following Stalker’s official socials is the best way to stay up-to-date on when this information is revealed.

In the same Tweet, GSC Game World also revealed a “Christmas vibes event” would take place on the official Discord channel. The world of Stalker may be bleak and filled with despair, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t entitled to a little bit of holiday cheer. Feel free to jump into the Discord for the event and to make friends in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Those who’ve finished Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl and looking to keep scratching that Chornobyl Exclusion Zone survival can check out the Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy to experience the original games for the first time with quality-of-life features. The trilogy bundle is also perfect for those who played the games already thanks to the aforementioned quality-of-life features. The Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy has gone on and off sale since its release, so adding it to your wishlist while playing through Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl may be a good idea to snag it for cheap.