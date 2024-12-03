New Stalker 2 Update Released With Patch Notes

Developer GSC Game World has today released a new update for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. When Stalker 2 released just a couple of weeks back, it launched with quite a few issues that players were quick to identify. Since then, GSC Game World has continued to let loose new patches for the game to resolve these errors as fast as possible. Now, that trend has continued today with another new update that should make Stalker 2 just a bit better than before.

Available to download right now, update 1.0.3 for Stalker 2 isn’t a massive one by any means. The majority of this patch is dedicated to fixing bugs tied to main and side missions scattered throughout the game. Other than this, GSC Game World has also altered the controls of Stalker 2 a bit and has resolved certain crashes that were occurring for some players.

To see everything that has been fixed with this new Stalker 2 update, the full patch notes can be found as follows:

Crashes and memory leaks

Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes.

Controls adjustments

According to your feedback, we adjusted following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input:

Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default.

Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned bellow:

Camera sensitivity: 25%.

Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Main and Side missions

Fixed issue with Monolithians that were able to chase player outside the X-5 lab during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

Fixed an issue where the NPCs Hamster and Ricochet would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge.

Fixed issue with Bayun cat which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

Fixed issue with Roosevelt becoming hostile upon noticing a player going stealthily through the Commissary during King of the Hill mission.

Fixed an issue when Sava despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

Fixed issue with NPC’s despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission.

AI

Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission.

Balance

Fixed issue with Sidorovich not selling certain ammo types.

Saves