Stalker 2 Releases Final Update of 2024, Here’s What It Does

Developer CSG Game World has released a new Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl update. More specifically, the Ukrainian developer has released Stalker 2 Update 1.1.3 alongside patch notes that reveal and detail what this new update does. The update is live on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and on the smaller side, as evident by the patch notes below, which relay word of five different changes to the game.

While CSG Game World has provided the patch notes for the new Stalker 2 update, it has not provided any information on the file size awaiting players that have to download. That said, a download will be required to continue playing the game as long as your console is connected to the Internet. If it is not connected, then the game can be continued without downloading the update. This all updates to the game, in fact.

While the file sizes for the update are not provided, it is safe to assume the update will be a quick and easy download because the update should be smaller. This is because not only are the patch notes on the smaller side, but there is no new content, which is typically what clogs up file sizes. There are only some fixes to the game, which don’t usually take up much space.

Fixed an issue whenRichtercould disappear from the Enerhetyk Palace of Culture during the The Road to the Foundation mission.

Added temporary solution to avoid crash on shader compilation by skipping shaders warm up.

Fixed a few ACCESS VIOLATION ERROR crashes.

Fixed an issue when invert axis options could not be saved after restarting the game.

Fixed an issue when controls could be lost after shooting, reloading and then examining the artifact.

Stalker 2 is available via the PC, the Xbox Series S, and the Xbox Series X as both as a regular purchase as well as as some tiers of Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the game — including all of the latest Stalker 2 news, the latest Stalker 2 rumors and leaks, and the latest Stalker 2 deals — click here.