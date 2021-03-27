New S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Update Is All About Guns and Teeth

✖

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 made an expected appearance during Xbox’s latest indie event, and even though those looking forward to it didn’t get to see any gameplay, they did get to see a new developer video featuring different parts of the game. This particular dev showcase focused on weapons, costumes, and even teeth by showing off in-depth looks at each of those components along with commentary from the game’s creators to provide more insights into S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

Zakhar Bocharov who’s in charge of PR at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 game developer GSC Game World spoke about the features mentioned previously in the video below that gives us around six minutes of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 goodness. It opens with a look at some of the outfits players will see in the new game

“S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a shooter game, and you can’t imagine it without the guns, right?” Bocharov said before showing off many of the different weapon models we’ll see in-game. “Here are a couple of guns you’ll see in the game. The arsenal will include more than 30 different weapons. Of course, there will be lots of modifications for each gun.”

Guns and outfits are indeed pretty expected parts of a shooting game like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but at the end of the video, we got a better look at something unexpected: Teeth. Not just teeth either, but the tech behind the teeth that dictates what each of the characters in the new game will look like. Bocharov said the game’s developers use a special tool which makes it so that each character in the game will have a “one-of-a-kind smile.” Teeth customizations include replacing teeth with dental crowns and removing teeth entirely to ensure that different characters have different teeth on display for the people they talk to.

One thing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 didn’t get from the presentation was a release date, but we do know that whenever the game is eventually released, those with Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions will be able to play it as soon as it’s available. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is one of many games featured at the ID@Xbox event that’ll be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one.