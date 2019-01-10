Stan Lee Tribute Spotted In ‘World of Warcraft’

Marvel genius Stan Lee‘s passing is something the gaming, comic, and movie community still takes to heart. His passion for his craft gave us the strength to believe in ourselves and get deliciously lost in phenomenal tales of heroics and self-discovery. It’s because of that inspiration that tributes made to this incredible man can be found everywhere, even in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft.

Though I am an avid player of World of Warcraft, I’m pretty strictly for the Horde so the Alliance armor and location means I didn’t actually catch this amazing tribute myself. Thanks to the awesome folks at WoWHead, they not only spotted Stan Lee in Azeroth – but captured his essence in the video above for all to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new NPC can be found in PTR Stormwind roaming around with Alliance gear. As seen above, he goes by ‘Stanley’ but it’s hard NOT to put two and two together, especially with that iconic mustache.

Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel, passed away back in November and the entire community felt that loss immensely. He had a career and life worth celebrating and now even those in the Blizzard-verse can pay tribute as well.

The latest patch, 8.1.5, is now available in the game’s Public Test Realm.

