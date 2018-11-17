‘Star Citizen’ Reaches $200 Million in Funding

Dedicated Star Citizen fans have pushed the game’s crowdfunding revenue to a new milestone with the game now having raised over $200,000,000.

Currently playable in an alpha version that’s available after purchasing one of the various game packs, the most common starter packs totaling around $45, Star Citizen and its developer and publisher Cloud Imperium Games have been raising money for the game for several years. According to the live stats for Star Citizen’s crowdfunding progress, the game has raised $200,024,490 at the time of publishing with exactly 2,121,588 “Star Citizens” contributing to the game. That equates to just over $94 spent on the game per person.

Some people have spent much more than that average to make up for others. Back in 2015, it was reported that one individual had already spent around $30,000 on the game by himself. The most expensive game package that’s currently listed on the site, the “Constellation Andromeda” package, costs $275, and several different options for ships break the $100 threshold, so dropping a large sum on the game wouldn’t be difficult for someone who believes in the developer’s goals and are looking forward to the game’s eventual release.

Cloud Imperium Games’ stat-tracking site for the crowdfunded game has a list of stretch goals for the game where different features are unlocked based on the money raised, but the crowdfunding numbers have long since passed the last goal. Raising $65,000,000 to unlock “Enhanced Ship Modularity” is the last stretch goal listed, a number that’s far behind the impressive new milestone that’s been reached.

With so many different purchasing options out there for the game, it can be a bit overwhelming to sift through them all and make a decision based on a game that’s not yet out, but Cloud Imperium Games is giving everyone a chance to bypass those walls and play the game for free next week. As part of an anniversary “Free Fly” promotion that starts on November 23rd, players can try the game for free while poking around the game’s first explorable planet, Hurston, and flying different ships.

“During the promotion, anyone can join Star Citizen’s Persistent Universe for free,” the announcement said. “You’ll be able to experience Star Citizen first-hand, but to get out there and start exploring, you’re gonna need a ship. Starting on November 23rd, every day at 8am PST, a different ship manufacturer in the game will make its entire flyable fleet available for a 24-hour test flight period.”

Star Citizen is currently in development and has a playable alpha with no official release date announced for the full game.