Star Fox Already Hit With Sale on Switch 2 Ahead of Release

Nintendo’s new reboot of Star Fox hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already seeing a discount on Switch 2. Upon its arrival, Star Fox is going to become the second game from Nintendo that will feature the company’s new pricing structure. This new scheme will see digital Nintendo games on the Switch 2 eShop selling at a cost of $10 less when compared to their physical counterparts. Fortunately, for those who prefer to buy their Switch 2 games in a physical manner but don’t want to pay more for them, an ongoing deal can let you get Star Fox for this value right now.

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As of this moment, retailers that include Amazon and Walmart are selling physical versions of Star Fox for only $49.99. This represents a discount of nearly 20% on the physical copy of the game, which is pretty shocking to see. Most of the time, Nintendo doesn’t discount its own games for many months after releasing them, and even these drops in price are rare. As such, to see that Star Fox has already had its value cut by $10 for pre-orders on Switch 2 is something truly unexpected.

When it comes to the reason behind this sale, it’s hard to know why Amazon and Walmart are marking down the game. Both retailers have a tendency to price match with other storefronts, which means that they could simply be price matching the digital edition of Star Fox that’s on the eShop. If that is the case, though, it suggests that all future Switch 2 games that will be made available by these retail chains will sell for less than their suggested retail value. That’s hardly an issue, as Nintendo fans will surely be overjoyed to see this become a trend if it continues with other upcoming games.

Star Fox is set to launch in a little over one month on June 25th and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage of the game leading up to its release as we’ll have a lot more to share with you here on ComicBook.

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