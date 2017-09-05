Star Fox And PixelJunk Key Developer Has A “Great Idea” For A Nintendo Switch Exclusive

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch may be generating a ton of buzz and selling like hotcakes, but the new system could still use some additional third-party support. Thankfully, it seems Dylan Cuthbert, programmer for the original SNES Star Fox games and founder of PixelJunk developer Q-Games, has a "great idea" idea for a Switch game.

We don't have any details about Cuthbert's Switch idea yet, but it sounds like he's on the search for a publisher.

With TTC closing down we have a small team and a great idea for a Switch game, any publisher types out there interested? — Dylan (@dylancuthbert) July 6, 2017

Cuthbert recently found himself in the news when Star Fox 2, which he programmed, was unexpectedly included in the upcoming SNES Classic Edition. Here's what Cuthbert had to say about the surprise announcement:

"It made my day. I'm totally weirded out and totally psyched. I mean, I had completely given up on the chance that Star Fox 2 might come out. I spent two years of hard work making it and loved every minute. Finally, people get to see all the little cool tweaks and things, all the touches and special ideas we threw in there."

Unfortunately, Cuthbert went from high to low, as Q-Games' latest title, The Tomorrow Children, will have its online services cut off after less than a year. An interesting, visually stylish take on building games like Minecraft, The Tomorrow Children just never attracted the proper audience…

It was a fun and very different game to the usual fare but The Tomorrow Children will be closing in November, your last chance to play EVER! — Dylan (@dylancuthbert) July 6, 2017

Here's hoping Cuthbert finds a publisher for that Switch game. Nintendo, I'm looking your way. You can check out WWG's latest Nintendo Switch coverage here.

