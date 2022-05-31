Star Ocean: The Divine Force Update Coming Soon

✖

Square Enix has announced that an update on the upcoming video game Star Ocean: The Divine Force is coming soon, and shared a new screenshot to go along with it. While the team behind the new Star Ocean had planned to share more about the video game -- which is set to release this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam -- this spring, that obviously did not happen. Instead, the next update on Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set for some point in late June.

"We apologise for keeping you waiting and are making preparations for our next reveal in late June," shared the official Twitter account for the Star Ocean series of video games this morning. "We're pouring our heart and soul into these preparations so we can live up to your expectations!" You can check out the announcement for yourself embedded below:

We planned to share more #StarOcean The Divine Force information in Spring 2022.



We apologise for keeping you waiting and are making preparations for our next reveal in late June.



We’re pouring our heart and soul into these preparations so we can live up to your expectations! pic.twitter.com/TY6RkE8WsA — STAR OCEAN (@StarOcean) May 31, 2022

Star Ocean: The Divine Force was first revealed during a PlayStation State of Play in October 2021. Since the initial reveal, not much further information has been shared. According to the initial announcement, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is an action RPG featuring dual protagonists. "Raymond, the captain of the space trading ship, Ydas, and Laeticia, the princess-knight of a kingdom on an underdeveloped planet," the official release at the time read in part. "Fate will bring Raymond, Laeticia, and several other ally characters together, all designed by renowned artist Akiman."

As noted above, new information about Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set to be shared in late June. That likely means it will be skipping the PlayStation State of Play this week among other Summer Game Fest events. More broadly, Star Ocean: The Divine Force is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the announcement of news coming in late June for the new Star Ocean title? Are you excited to learn more about Star Ocean: The Divine Force in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!