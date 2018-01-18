Star Trek Online Getting Anniversary Event

If you’re a fan of Star Trek Online, you may want to prepare to go where no player has gone before.

Cryptic Studios has announced a special anniversary event that will be coming up in the free-to-play MMORPG, set to hit PC on January 23rd, and console at a later time. It will commemorate the game’s eighth year in release, and there’s a lot that you’ll be able to partake in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Headlining the content is a new featured episode, called Scylia and Charibdis. In it, you must be able to rally the fleet to stand in the way of the Tzenkethi’s path of destruction through the Alpha Quadrant. Captain Geordi La Forge will be on hand to help out, voiced by LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

As far as what else will be included in the event, here’s the rundown:

Re-Engineering – This new feature allows players to change the mods on their existing items, including weapons.

– This new feature allows players to change the mods on their existing items, including weapons. Omega Molecule Stabilization – Back by popular demand, players can join this event to collect Omega particles that Q has hidden across space. Stabilizing these molecules will yield prize vouchers, which can be redeemed for this year’s anniversary ship, the T6 Denorios-class Bajoran Interceptor.

– Back by popular demand, players can join this event to collect Omega particles that Q has hidden across space. Stabilizing these molecules will yield prize vouchers, which can be redeemed for this year’s anniversary ship, the T6 Denorios-class Bajoran Interceptor. 8th Anniversary Party Poppers – Captains can meet up with Q to score a special event party popper, which allows them to generate exciting new effects!

– Captains can meet up with Q to score a special event party popper, which allows them to generate exciting new effects! LootCrate Giveaway– Players can follow Star Trek Online on Facebook and Twitter to find out how they can enter to win a one-year subscription to the Star Trek Mission Crate from Loot Crate, which offers exclusive Star Trek apparel and collectibles every two months. Starting at the end of this month, each crate will also include codes to unlock in-game items for Star Trek Online, including starships, Bridge Officers, gear and exclusive emotes.

A date hasn’t been given for the PS4 version of the game, but it’s expected to arrive sometime within the next few weeks. We’ll keep you informed when the developer announced a particular, ahem, star date for the content. It’s sure to be quite the trip for long-time fans of the sci-fi series, as well as newcomers looking to see what it’s all about.

Star Trek Online is available now.