Star Wars Actors Play Adorable Pokemon GO Prank On Director

Sometimes, you just have to pull an epic prank on your boss to get things going. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast had that idea in mind when they decided to take their love for the popular mobile game Pokemon GO, and use it for the dark side.

Finn’s John Boyega and Rose Tico’s Kelly Marie Tran sat down with The Star Wars Show to talk about things franchise, but what makes this interview even more special is getting to see that mischievous side of the cast that’s often hidden. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson didn’t stand a chance. You can see the interview (and the Pikachu bait and switch) in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It began when the duo told Johnson that there was a Pikachu right outside of the set. As a Pokemon GO fan, he got understandably excited. What he didn’t realise, is that these little trolls drew a chalk Pikachu on the sidewalk – not actually discovering the digital little pocket monster. Tran claims that this trickery was one of her “proudest” moments. Which is kind of adorable, really.

“One day, I told Rian that there was a Pikachu like outside of set. So we were inside, about to shoot, and he said, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, just got a Pikachu, it’s right outside.’ And John Boyega was also like, ‘Oh yeah, I saw it. I saw it. And he goes outside and I had drawn a Pikachu in chalk on the sidewalk and that was … yeah, one of my proudest moments.”

Little does Johnson know, it’s actually pretty easy to get a Pikachu – but we’re not here to judge.