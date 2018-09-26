‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Update Offers ‘Clone Wars’ Content, New Squad System

For Star Wars Battlefront II fans anxiously awaiting more content, including more on Clone Wars, there’s good news! The team behind the Star Wars title just released a brand new patch that outlines the new Squad System, matchmaking, and new content to enjoy.

First up is the addition of the new Squad System, which “will allow you to re-join your friends, allies, and the action much quicker than before. If you’re already playing with a group of friends, you will be placed together into a squad. If you join a game on your own, you will be placed into a random squad.

When you are defeated, you will have the ability to toggle through a spectator camera. This camera will be focused on one of your squad members and you’ll then have the ability to spawn directly onto them. Want to spawn on a different squad member? Simply toggle through the spectator camera until you find the squad member of your choosing.”

This new system will also allow players to take on 2v2 Private Matches for Hero Showdown. Matchmaking has also seen a few tweaks to make it even better:

“End of Round (EOR) matchmaking is a feature you will have noticed before. It’s something that has been turned on and tested at intermittent periods over the last few months.”

The two key benefits to the end of round matchmaking will be:

Mixing players up more often. As a result of this it’s less likely that you will find yourself stuck in a poorly balanced game for more than a few rounds.

We’re changing the matchmaking behaviour so it favours filling up existing servers, as opposed to starting new ones. This means that you should join servers that are trending towards being full, as opposed to joining an empty one.

But what’s arguably the most exciting is new content. For those that have a special love for Clone Wars, the Republic Army troops have made their way into the game, “The 91st Recon Cops were a regiment of the Republic during the Clone Wars. Lead by commander CC-8826, or Neyo, the 91st were involved in many battles across the Clone Wars.”

You can find the full patch right here on the game’s community boards, with a general hit list of changes below: