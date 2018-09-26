‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ Update Offers ‘Clone Wars’ Content, New Squad System

For Star Wars Battlefront II fans anxiously awaiting more content, including more on Clone Wars, there’s good news! The team behind the Star Wars title just released a brand new patch that outlines the new Squad System, matchmaking, and new content to enjoy.
First up is the addition of the new Squad System, which “will allow you to re-join your friends, allies, and the action much quicker than before. If you’re already playing with a group of friends, you will be placed together into a squad. If you join a game on your own, you will be placed into a random squad.
When you are defeated, you will have the ability to toggle through a spectator camera. This camera will be focused on one of your squad members and you’ll then have the ability to spawn directly onto them. Want to spawn on a different squad member? Simply toggle through the spectator camera until you find the squad member of your choosing.”
This new system will also allow players to take on 2v2 Private Matches for Hero Showdown. Matchmaking has also seen a few tweaks to make it even better:
“End of Round (EOR) matchmaking is a feature you will have noticed before. It’s something that has been turned on and tested at intermittent periods over the last few months.”
The two key benefits to the end of round matchmaking will be:
- Mixing players up more often. As a result of this it’s less likely that you will find yourself stuck in a poorly balanced game for more than a few rounds.
- We’re changing the matchmaking behaviour so it favours filling up existing servers, as opposed to starting new ones. This means that you should join servers that are trending towards being full, as opposed to joining an empty one.
But what’s arguably the most exciting is new content. For those that have a special love for Clone Wars, the Republic Army troops have made their way into the game, “The 91st Recon Cops were a regiment of the Republic during the Clone Wars. Lead by commander CC-8826, or Neyo, the 91st were involved in many battles across the Clone Wars.”
You can find the full patch right here on the game’s community boards, with a general hit list of changes below:
- Added Ewok Hunt and Extraction-based challenges to the list of Daily Challenges
- Removed Hero Showdown-based challenges “Perfect Together” and “Vader and Kylo”, based on player feedback that they are too hard to achieve in an online environment
- Fixed an issue where Iden’s character and description text would be missing from the Campaign’s spawn and customization screen
- Fixed an issue where players would not be able to change their Clone Trooper appearances during the pre-round screens on games taking place on Kashyyyk and Kamino
- Added additional UI effects when unlocking an Emote, Victory Pose or Appearance from the menu
- Increased the maximum numbers of players in a group to 20, and the maximum number of players who can play together to 8
- Fixed an issue where the button to get more Crystals would not show up in the Emotes and Victory Poses screens
- Adjusted the “Saviour Kill” stat, so that it tracks relevant kills from the whole team and not just the squad members
- This update will automatically disable CrossFire functionality for players with AMD Graphics Cards running on Windows 8 / 8.1, due to lack of support for multi-GPU with the specified operating system and GPU vendor.