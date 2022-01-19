Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Developer Promises Multiplayer Fix

Star Wars: Battlefront II players on PC have come across an issue in the game that makes all players unkillable. Apparently, players will jump into a game, and will find that no matter what they do, they cannot kill one another! According to IGN, the problem has been going on for at least a few months now, as the issue came up in a thread on EA’s forums back in October. Fortunately, it seems a fix could be on the way soon! In a thread on the Battlefield 2042 subreddit, user Anyadpicsajat asked DICE’s community manager about the status of Battlefront II.

“With folks only just returning to the office this past week, progresshas understandably (and unfortunately) been slow through the holidays.However progress was made towards getting a fix in place, it will befixed, and we’ll keep you all updated when they can do so,” DICE wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While DICE attributes the holiday season as part of the reason a fix has been slow to come, it’s possible Battlefront II is simply a lower priority for the developer. After all, the game received its final content update all the way back in April 2020, and DICE has been trying to fix the issues surrounding Battlefield 2042 over the last few months. In their post, Anyadpicajat alludes to those issues with Battlefield 2042, stating that DICE’s “hands are already full with a new community with pitchforks,” but fans of Battlefront II are hoping to either see a fix, or move on if one isn’t coming. Fortunately, it seems DICE does plan on making a fix available.

DICE’s statement clearly leaves hope for the future, even if fans don’t have an exact time table for the patch. Hopefully, fans of Battlefront II won’t be kept waiting too long!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Star Wars: Battlefront II? Have you encountered this issue in the PC version of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!