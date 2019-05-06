Classic Star Wars Battlefront 2 and 11 More Star Wars Games Added to EA Origin Access

Electronic Arts recently stocked its Origin Access subscription service with 12 Star Wars games, one of which is the classic Star Wars Battlefront 2. That game serves as the headliner for the latest games to join the Star Wars collection within Origin Access, but it’s joined by other games that Star Wars fans will remember fondly from throughout the years. The games were added at quite the appropriate time right around Star Wars Day on May 4th.

If the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 that came out in 2017 didn’t satisfy you, you can always return to the classic version from 2005 if you’re an Origin Access subscriber. It’s one of the best Star Wars game’s that’s been made, and if there’s at least two or three more games in Origin Access that you’d consider playing, it’s worth revisiting for at least a month or more, depending on how long you’re down to subscribe to Origin Access.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Follow your path with STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy™, STAR WARS™ Battlefront II (Classic, 2005), or jump into any of the 25+ STAR WARS™ titles that are now available in The Vault. https://t.co/it9s3N1R4P pic.twitter.com/dlqbNaND1E — Origin (@OriginInsider) May 3, 2019

The full list of new Star Wars games that are now in Origin Access can be found below (thanks, PC Gamer).

Battlefront 2 (Classic, 2005)

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Republic Commando

Rogue Squadron 3D

Dark Forces

Shadows of the Empire

X-Wing Alliance

Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Starfighter

Episode 1 Racer

Rebellion

Looking ahead to EA’s plans for its next big Star Wars game, the company also confirmed recently that the first gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be revealed during EA Play. If you don’t need any more convincing beyond knowing you’ll play as a Padawan in a single-player game while striking and parrying your way through enemies, you can go ahead and pre-order the game now for around $10 off the normal price.

EA’s catalog of Origin Access games is playable by subscribing for either $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year for the basic version.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!