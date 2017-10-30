Star Wars Battlefront 2 Officially Goes Gold

Earlier today we got a special sneak peek at a brand new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II. A perfect blend of familiar faces and new heroes, the Paris Games Week showcase brought more than a few entertaining announcements. But it wasn’t just a new trailer that brought good news about the next phase in the Battlefront franchise.

DICE Design Director Niklas Fegraeus officially broke the news via his Twitter that the upcoming title has officially gone gold! From his Tweet, he’s just as excited as we are:

After a ridiculous amount of hard work by every single one on the team, #StarWarsBattlefront2 has gone Gold!! Pinch my arm! — Niklas Fegraeus (@DICEfigge) October 30, 2017

Both EA and DICE were very specific when mentioning that they have taken what players had to say about the 2015 reboot and applied those changes to the upcoming sequel. Whereas many proclaimed that the first title was monotonous and two dimensional, the team decided to listen to their fans’ advice and implementing more Multiplayer aspects than ever on top of a killer storyline featuring a badass new protagonist; Iden Versio.

According to the game’s official description:

Embark on an endless Star Wars action experience from the best-selling Star Wars HD video game franchise of all time. Experience rich multiplayer battlegrounds across all 3 eras – prequel, classic and new trilogy – or rise as a new hero and discover an emotionally gripping single-player story spanning thirty years.

Customize and upgrade your heroes, starfighters or troopers – each with unique abilities to exploit in battle. Ride tauntauns or take control of tanks and speeders. Use the Force to prove your worth against iconic characters like Kylo Ren, Darth Maul or Han Solo, as you play a part in a gaming experience inspired by forty years of timeless Star Wars films.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin on November 9th.