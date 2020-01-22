Star Wars Battlefront 2 Players Get to Play as BB-8 Next Week

Star Wars Battlefront 2 players will be rolling into battle as one of two new characters next week when the droids BB-8 and BB-9E are added to the Electronic Arts game. Their arrival will take place some time next week when the game’s next update releases to add more content from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Joining those droids are several new battlegrounds that’ll be playable in the game’s Capital Supremacy mode.

Ben Walke, the community manager for Star Wars Battlefront 2, took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell followers that a new game update is coming next week. Walke game some insights into what’s coming then, but if you’ve been keeping up with Electronic Arts’ plans for the Rise of Skywalker content that’s been coming to the game, you will have already had an idea of what’s happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In January, we’re excited to bring Capital Supremacy to the sequel era!” notes from the roadmap for Rise of Skywalker content said. “That means two new capital ships to defend or bring down – the MC85 of the Resistance and the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. The massive vessels will station themselves above the high-agency ground battles taking place on the new jungle planet from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jakku. The same two locations are coming to offline Instant Action, as well.”

The January update for Star Wars Battlefront II arrives next week. Brings with it both BB8 and BB9-E as new heroes. Ajan Kloss, Takodana and Jakku come to CS, and are joined by the MC85 and the First Order Star Destroyer. CT & full release notes closer to the time. pic.twitter.com/y0tjlLeUTt — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) January 21, 2020

But beyond these new locations that’ll be playable in Capital Supremacy is the more exciting news about playing as both BB-8 and BB-9E. The former is the white and orange droid from the sequel movies who aligns with the Resistance while the latter is his First Order counterpart. Both will be playable as new heroes next week when they’re added, so expect to see tons of people rolling around the battlefield as these compact droids.

“Also, fans of astromech droids rejoice (seriously, who isn’t a fan of astromech droids?),” the notes continued. “The brave BB-8 joins the Resistance as a new hero character, bringing a fast-paced playstyle to the roster. His equivalent on the dark side, BB-9E, will play a support role for the First Order.”

The full patch notes for the next update will be released closer to the time the update drops, so expect those soon to give a full idea of what’s changing.