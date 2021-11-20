Star Wars Insider Reveals Why Star Wars Battlefront 3 Isn’t Happening

According to a new report, following Battlefield 2042, the next game from DICE won’t be Star Wars Battlefront 3, but another Battlefield. And according to this report, it’s simply due to the licensing costs of making a Star Wars Battlefront game. The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who claims that the licensing costs of Star Wars means it needs 20 percent more sales than a Battlefield game to make the same amount of money. That said, it’s not all doom and gloom for Star Wars fans. Henderson adds to this noting that EA is currently working on two single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars games. Henderson doesn’t say what these games are, but we believe one is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

“Battlefront 3 was a pitched title from DICE, but ultimately, the title was shot down by EA due to licensing costs. It got turned down because it takes 20% more sales to make the same money, said one past developer. “Although it currently seems that DICE is not working on Battlefront 3 (and instead another Battlefield), there are currently two Star Wars titles in development under EA – But it appears that those titles are more story-driven/single-player instead of multiplayer.

Henderson continued:

“Since several key developers that worked on the Battlefront series have since left the DICE studio in the past year, including the likes of Battlefront II’s creative director Dennis Bränvall, core gameplay designer Christian Johannese, and lead hero designer Guillaume Mroz, it would indicate a Battlefront 3 is very unlikely.”

As you can see, Henderson leaves the door open for Star Wars Battlefront 3, but don’t expect this door to open anytime soon. From the little we’ve heard, the series is on ice, and not just because of the licensing costs involved.

