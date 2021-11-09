Star Wars Battlefront Report Has Bad News for Fans

A new update on the future of Star Wars Battlefront series has bad news for fans of the Star Wars sub-series that are hoping to see a new installment soon. It’s been four years since Star Wars Battlefront II, the latest installment in the series. And according to a prominent industry insider, a new installment isn’t coming anytime soon. In fact, it’s quite possible we may not get an installment at all during the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S generation.

Taking to Twitter, well-known industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, relayed word that the team working on Battlefield 2042 is beginning to migrate to other projects as core development of the game winds down. To this end, Henderson noted Criterion, who had been brought on to assit in the game’s development, is back to focusing on its new Need for Speed game. Meanwhile, DICE, the main team on Battlefield 2042, and the Star Wars Battlefront series, is “expected to be [working on] another Battlefield title and Battlefront III.

“The migration from Battlefield 2042 back to other projects has begun,” writes Henderson. “Criterion is now moving back to their Need for Speed title and the DICE studio is moving to their next title, which is expected to be another Battlefield title and not Battlefront III.”

There’s been rumblings that Star Wars Battlefront is on ice following the disasterous launch of Star Wars Battlefront II. Meanwhile, there’s also been rumblings EA wants to get away from licensed games. If this is true, then it makes sense it has no desire to go back to Star Wars Battlefront. And at this point, Disney may not have interest either.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and speculative, but it’s all subject to change. Plans in video game development are constantly changing, especially between projects and before proper production begins.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reaosns, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.