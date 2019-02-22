‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Reveals Anakin Skywalker Coming Soon

Oh, Anakin. Our favorite Jedi-turned-Sith baddie is back, this time in the world of Star Wars: Battlefront II. The latest roster addition comes as a part of the upcoming Chosen One content drop coming soon – though as the Anakin we know and love, and the Dark Side-loving villain we eventually learned of.
“My powers have doubled since the last time we met, Count.”
“Good. Twice the pride, double the fall.” #StarWarsBattlfrontII pic.twitter.com/GSevKHAMtb— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) February 21, 2019
A new clip showing off the character tease was accompanied by a nifty quote that Star Wars fans will remember. Fans seemed pretty amped up for the latest addition as well, at least according to the comments:
The latest reveal comes hot on the heels of a previous announcement focused on a key canon change regarding the upcoming Clone Troopers update.
“We’ve heard a lot about authenticity when it comes to Clone Troopers and how they look, which is why we have been working closely with our friends at Lucasfilm to ensure that each legion is representative of how you would expect them to look,” said EA in their latest Community Transmission post. Free unlocks will also be available for those that choose to alternate the Trooper’s appearance, as well as an increase in Legion availability:
- New Default “Shinies” (incl. Navy Officer)
- 501st Battalion
- 327th Star Corps
- 91st Recon Corps (w/ new helmet)
- 104th Wolf Pack
- 212th Attack Battalion
- Coruscant Guard
- 41st Elite Corps
- 181st Armor Division
- 41st Ranger Platoon
You can read even more about the upcoming changes and what’s on the horizon right here on the official Battlefront II Reddit board. As for the game itself, you can see what else is new on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.