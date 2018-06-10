Clone Wars Expansion Revealed For Star Wars: Battlefront II

EA has been trying to right the wrongs committed by Star Wars: Battlefront II following its loot-box laden release last year. And it’s just introduced a major piece that should bring some die-hard fans back in spades.

During today’s EA Play presentation, the company announced that the sequel will be getting a new expansion based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the CG animated series that ran for several years on Cartoon Network. The expansion is set to make its debut this year across the board, and will be free, just as previous content has.

We don’t know what extent the storyline will go, like if it’s based on a specific season from The Clone Wars or something new. But we do know it starts on the Battle of Geonosis, so the possibility of tying into that could be pretty big.

First off, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be involved, no doubt taking their place in the midst of the story. It sounds like General Grievous is on board as well, with his multiple lightsabers and signature growl. Count Dooku will also play a part, though it’s unknown to what extent just yet.

This will no doubt be huge news to fans that have been missing the show over the past few years, as well as Battlefront players that were hoping to see new content within their game. It’s likely the content will be free, just as other add-ons to the game have been. The only thing we need at this point is a release date.

Sometime this fall seems like a safe bet. The Solo: A Star Wars Story content did just come out, so EA will likely space this out so Battlefront players have something to enjoy this holiday season. And since we won’t see a new Star Wars game until 2019 (coming from Respawn by the way), this will certainly fill the void.

We’ll keep you informed when release information becomes available. In the meantime, you might want to check out your Clone Wars Blu-Ray discs and brush up on your series history.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.