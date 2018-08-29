‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Content Roadmap Revealed

The next content roadmap for EA DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II has now officially been revealed with Clone Wars content and more included.

EA DICE officially shared the roadmap on Wednesday, but it might not be the first time that many players are seeing it. A Reddit post shared on Monday revealed what appeared to be a leaked version of the content roadmap that lays out plans for next month until December. Comparing the leaked version and the official reveal side-by-side shows that the contents of the roadmap are largely the same with some wording tweaked occasionally, but the key details of what’s coming during certain months remain the same.

Starting with content in September, the improved Squad System is coming that’ll allow player to spawn on their teammates. New appearances will also be added that mimic some of the clone trooper looks with additional details on those coming closer to the content’s release in September.

“September will mark the arrival of the new Squad System, bringing the ability for players to spawn on squad members, available first in Galactic Assault, Blast, and Strike modes,” EA DICE’s updated roadmap said. “Aimed to encourage team play, the Squad System is an improved and streamlined way for players to stick together in Star Wars Battlefront II.”

The Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II Roadmap has been updated – dive in to see what’s ahead //t.co/t53QiXR3RO pic.twitter.com/J5bVi2mNOC — EAStarWars (@EAStarWars) August 29, 2018

As for the new heroes, both General Grievous and Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released in October and November, respectively. Both of these heroes were announced during EA Play with each of them having separate appearances released alongside the heroes. The new Galactic Assault map called Geonosis will also be released in November with the STAP, the BARC speeder, and AT-TE vehicles released as well.

Looking ahead to the winter months, both Count Dooku and Anakin Skywalker will be playable heroes, but the two don’t have confirmed months when they’ll be available. Another game mode will also be added during that season that tasks players with controlling certain points and taking down ships.

“And, we’re excited to be releasing a new mode in Star Wars Battlefront II, a non-linear Star Wars sandbox experience. In this mode two teams battle for capture points and to ultimately bring down capital ships,” the description continued.

The roadmap concluded by saying that “more content and features are still to be confirmed” while adding that additional details will be shared in September.