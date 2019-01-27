‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Modders Create a Headless Count Dooku

Star Wars Battlefront II players have already removed Count Dooku’s head to recreate the end of a memorable fight scene after the Sith Lord was added to the game.

It was less than a week ago that Count Dooku was included in Star Wars Battlefront II as one of the heroes players can utilize in their battles. Though he hasn’t been in the game for long, players already found a way to remove his hands and feet to better represent the way he looked in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith when he was killed.

The video below from AZZATRU replays that scene for those who might’ve forgotten it before showing what the Count Dooku mod looks like in-game. A link to the mod which was created by Adidasaurus was also shared in the description for anyone who fancies having it in their game.

Along with actually having his head intact in Star Wars Battlefront II, Count Dooku also has some formidable abilities. EA DICE unveiled those moves alongside the Sith Lord’s release to detail what he can do, all of his abilities from Force Lightening to dodging incoming fire listed below.

Lightening Stun

Dooku unleashes a very quick lightning stun that throws all nearby opponents to the ground. The damage is reduced for each extra target, up to a maximum of 5 targets.

Expose Weakness

This ability targets a single opponent and causes them to become affected by a number of detrimental effects. Anyone targeted by Expose Weakness will have their movement slowed down, will receive increased damage from all attacks, and they will become highlighted for Dooku throughout the duration of the ability. Should the target be defeated by one of Dooku’s attacks while Expose Weakness is active, the cooldown is instantly refreshed.

Duelist

This ability begins by Dooku raising his lightsaber up to his face and then down to his side, readying himself for combat. Once activated, Duelist will improve his lightsaber attack speed and damage for a short time. While active, Dooku will change his attack sequence, now duelling with one hand behind his back.

Dodge

His dodge is also on a shorter cooldown than others and with more charges available, making him a formidable foe for anyone that goes up against him in close quarters combat.

Count Dooku is now available in Star Wars Battlefront II.