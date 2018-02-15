This Star Wars: Battlefront II Han Solo/Buzz Lightyear Mod Goes To Infinity and Beyond

We haven’t seen too many mods make the rounds for Star Wars: Battlefront II just yet, mainly because the PC version doesn’t exactly have a large community building around it. But there are some, and we just came across a really interesting one that will appeal to fans of the Disney/Pixar Toy Story series.

A modder by the name of FruitBytheFett (hey, that’s catchy) has managed to put together some custom armor for Han Solo in the multiplayer version of the game, transforming him into a rather familiar character from the Disney universe – Buzz Lightyear.

So how did he do it? Well, it turns out that he took Boba Fett’s backpack, along with some Stormtrooper armor, and then suited up Solo. From there, it was simply a matter of doing some color changes and adding a few touches, and the next thing you know, Han Solo is ready to go, ahem, to infinity and beyond.

The video above, posted by DarthVaderModding, shows the mod off in action, and while it’s unknown just how many modes within the game you can use it in, it’s pretty neat to watch. And you can actually see the jetpack put to good use, so that, yes, Buzz Lightyear actually gets to fly around for a little bit.

The mod is available here on the Nexus Mods page, and although it’s only available for the PC version at this time, you never know – some clever work might just bring Buzz flying over to the console editions. For the time being, though, you can give him a trial run and see how you fare against Stormtroopers and other enemies within the game.

And it makes us wonder just what other kind of mods FruitBytheFett could put together in the game. Would a Darth Vader Woody be out of the question? Or, for that matter, maybe a Princess Leia Jessie. Hmmm, maybe we’re too far ahead of ourselves. Let’s just enjoy this mod for what it’s worth, before we become sad, strange little men.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.