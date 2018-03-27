Star Wars: Battlefront II For PlayStation 4 Down To $20 At Wal-Mart

When Star Wars: Battlefront II came out last November, it was met with a great deal of controversy, mainly because of Electronic Arts’ loot box system. However, at the last moment, the company decided to scuttle it, and possibly introduce it at a later time.

But lately, it’s had a change of heart, introducing a new progression system that unlocks all Heroes right off the bat, and does away with those bothersome Microtransactions. With that, the game is definitely worth picking up again – and now you can snag it for a rock bottom price.

Wal-Mart is currently offering Star Wars: Battlefront II on PlayStation 4 for just $20. That’s 66 percent off its normal retail price, and makes it a tremendous deal now that this new update is in place. Keep in mind, though, that this deal is just for the PS4 version – the Xbox One version sells for $29.82 (which isn’t bad), and the Deluxe Version is $39.99.

You can pick up the game at your local store, or order it for delivery, while supplies last.

Here’s the game’s description, in case you need a reminder:

Embark on an endless Star Wars action experience from the bestselling Star Wars HD videogame franchise of all time.

Rush through waves of enemies on Starkiller Base with the power of your lightsaber in your hands. Storm through the jungle canopy of a hidden Rebel base on Yavin 4 with your fellow troopers, dispensing firepower from AT-STs. Line up your X-wing squadron for an attack on a mammoth First Order Star Destroyer in space. Or rise as a new Star Wars hero – Iden, an elite Imperial special forces soldier – and discover an emotional and gripping single-player story spanning thirty years.

Experience rich and living Star Wars multiplayer battlegrounds across all three eras: prequel, classic, and new trilogy. Customize and upgrade your heroes, starfighters, or troopers, each with unique abilities to exploit in battle. Ride tauntauns or take control of tanks and speeders. Down Star Destroyers the size of cities, use the Force to prove your worth against iconic characters such as Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, or Han Solo, as you play a part in a gaming experience inspired by 40 years of timeless Star Wars films.

You can become the master of your own Star Wars hero’s journey.

This deal likely won’t last long, so head on over when you get a chance!

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

