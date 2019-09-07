Star Wars Battlefront II Earns A Guinness World Record, But It’s Not A Good One

Star Wars Battlefront II on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has won a Guinness World Record, well, kind of. More specifically, a developer on the game has won the award for their controversial comment made about the game. Back in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront II launched, and to say it was a hot mess would be an understatement. As for the comment, it was a pretty standard PR speak. However, it was the moment where the lid of the whole loot box controversy exploded off into one of the biggest fiascos gaming has ever seen. So, the comment, which was made on Reddit, was downvoted fiercely. And now it holds the special honor of being the most downvoted comment in Reddit history. At the moment of publishing, it has 667,824 downvotes, which is actually down from the 683,000 downvotes it had at the time of the Guinness World Record recording. Yes, there’s a Guinness World Record for the most downvoted comment on Reddit, and it belongs to a EA community manager.

“The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes,” reads the comment. “As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay.

“We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.”

As you can see, it’s not that bad, but it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Why were people so mad? Well it had to do with a lousy progression system that forced players to either endlessly grind or splash some cash to unlock notable characters. Below, you can watch the whole thing explained by our sister-site GameSpot:

In 2019, Star Wars Battlefront II is in a much better place. In fact, it’s made a little bit of a comeback. It’s not hugely popular, but it does have its players. That said, gamers are unlikely to ever forget the its loot box fiasco.

