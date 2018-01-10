Star Wars: Battlefront II’s Initial Sales Numbers Couldn’t Keep Up With The Original

With all the hubbub going into its Microtransactions and loot boxes, some players were expecting Star Wars: Battlefront II to bomb ferociously, perhaps to serve as a lesson to Electronic Arts on how to do business. However, according to new numbers provided by VGChartz, it didn’t bomb as expected, although there are stark differences between how it performed compared to the original Battlefront.

According to the company’s global weekly chart ending November 18th, the game managed to sell 1.3 million copies in its first week at retail, a decent number for a blockbuster of its stature. Updated sales numbers weren’t given, but it’s expected that the game actually did pretty good for Electronic Arts, despite all the controversy.

But, as respectable as the launch sales are, they’re wayyyyy down from what the original Star Wars: Battlefront managed to produce back in 2015. When that game launched, it managed to sell more than 3.6 million copies in its first week of release, although sales dropped off since that time.

As for where Battlefront II sold best, the PlayStation 4 looked like the definitive winner, with 869,000 copies sold, or roughly 66 percent of the total number. The Xbox One was close behind in second place with 33 percent sold, around 438,000 copies.

Meanwhile, the PC version scored very abysmal numbers in its first week of release, only selling just around 18,000 units, or an estimated one percent of overall sales. Ouch.

The game apparently sold the best in the United States, with 558,000 copies sold overall, or 42 percent of overall sales. Europe was very close behind with 38 percent of sales, around 503,000 copies, and Germany and France had about 77,000 copies sold each.

It’s unknown how Battlefront II‘s issues affected sales in the long-term, but we should be hearing more about December’s sales numbers very soon, and see just how well it fared during the holiday season, as well as with the free downloadable content EA was promising for the game. No doubt the publisher is paying very close attention to its end results, and perhaps studying what to do differently with its next Star Wars title. We’ll find out soon enough.

Star Wars: Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.