Star Wars: Battlefront Game Soundtracks Finally Being Released

Star Wars fans are getting a musical treat over the next week, as a couple of previously-unreleased soundtracks are finally getting released. Composer Gordy Haab's scores for the Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II video games have long been adored by players and fans, but the albums were never released for folks to listen to outside of the game. That's now going to change, as both soundtracks are being released by Walt Disney Records.

According to Deadline, the score for Battlefront will be released on Friday, January 29th. Battlefront II will follow one week later, on February 5th. This release means the scores will be available to stream on services like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as purchase on iTunes and other retailers.

“I consider composing the original score for EA’s Star Wars: Battlefront series one of my greatest accomplishments," Haab said. "Creating new music for a game with such high expectations was a colossal task, only made more daunting by my own passion and desire to pay honor to my favorite franchise. And for this reason, I poured a lifetime of love into every note. As did the orchestra who performed it – and every person who helped bring the music to life.”

The score for the first Battlefront game won Music of the Year and Best Interactive Score at the Game Audio Network Guild awards after the game was released in 2015. Two years later, Battlefront II took home the award for Video Game Score of the Year at ASCAP's Film and Television Music Awards.

“Gordy Haab brought his own aesthetic to Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II, while at the same time honoring the most iconic film music in history," said Steve Schnur, president of music for Electronic Arts. "Watching him bring these scores to life in the same studio and with the same orchestra that was used to record the original Star Wars has resulted in remarkable music that fans are finding just as timeless. These soundtrack albums are the proof.”

Are you excited to finally listen to the Star Wars: Battlefront soundtracks outside of the games? Will you be streaming the first score this weekend? Let us know in the comments!