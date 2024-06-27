Star Wars: Bounty Hunter From PS2, GameCube Era Gets New Release 20 Years Later

In 2002, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter put players in the role of Jango Fett in a game set prior to the events of Attack of the Clones. Filling in the rest of Jango's story, the PS2/GameCube game even featured the voice talents of Temuera Morrison, reprising his role from the prequel. More than two decades later, new audiences will get a chance to experience that adventure as the game has been announced for modern platforms. Releasing on August 1st, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter has been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

A trailer for Star Wars: Bounty Hunter can be found below.

Aspyr has revealed several new features that will be added to Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, including new lighting effects, improvements to the environment textures, and the addition of a flashlight for some of the game's darkest areas. Fans of the original will also be happy to know that Aspyr has added a bonus feature that was left on the cutting room floor: a chance to play as Boba Fett. An Easter egg indicated that players could unlock a Boba Fett skin by completing all of the game's bounties, but that didn't make it into the original version. In this new version of Bounty Hunter, players will unlock a Boba Fett skin when they complete the main campaign.

The PlayStation 5 version of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will also take advantage of the system's DualSense controller. The controller's lightbar will reflect the status of Jango's health, and voice comms in the game will play through the controller's speaker. In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, Aspyr's Chris Bashaar also notes that the DualSense's adaptive triggers will give each of Jango's weapons "a unique rhythmic feel,"

Over the last few years, Aspyr has brought a lot of classic Star Wars games to modern platforms, including titles like Episode I: Racer, Knights of the Old Republic, and Battlefront: Classic Collection. Some of those releases have been better than others, and it remains to be seen whether Star Wars: Bounty Hunter can rank with the best. However, the game's improvements over the original already sound promising!

