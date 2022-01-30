New Star Wars Game Reportedly a Combination of The Last of Us and Jedi: Fallen Order

A new Star Wars game was announced this December at The Game Awards as Star Wars Eclipse. It’s in development at Quantic Dream — the developer best known for its trio of PlayStation exclusives Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human — and it’s set in the High Republic Era. That’s about all we know about the game in any official capacity. That said, we do have a range of unofficial details on the game, courtesy of AccountNGT, an industry insider and leaker who actually leaked the game before it was announced.

According to AccountNGT, the game — which is pitched as a blend of open-world action-adventure and interactive storytelling — is unlikely to release before 2025, meaning it’s still years away. Adding to this, the leaker claims the game will have “traditional action gameplay,” before likening it to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Coupling this will reportedly be an ambitious story that mixes story and gameplay. To this end, the leaker claims the team is drawing inspiration from The Last of Us series.

The leaker also makes note of competitive multiplayer, a non-linear storyline, and multiple playable characters. That said, the process of achieving the game’s lofty goals has been reportedly challenging. The leaker claims the game’s development has been “complicated,” partially because the team is having problems hiring and has had to expand its in-house engine.

The salient details of the report conclude by noting that the game only began development early 2021. In other words, it’s been in the works for about a year. If this is true, it being far away makes sense.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is all of this unofficial, but if the game is this early in development, then much of this — if not all of it — could change by the time the game releases.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.