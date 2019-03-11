‘Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer’ Remade In Unreal Engine 4 Is Breathtaking

With the Star Wars celebration on the horizon, it’s understandable why so many fans have their minds in a galaxy far, far away. One in particular decided to put a modern spin on a 20-year old adventure, bringing pod-racing into this generation with the help of Unreal Engine 4.

The modder in question goes by Robjin and they created an amazing demo for the Unreal Engine 4 version for Star Wars fans to enjoy. Though there are a few optimization issues, something that the modder was very clear on, it definitely still runs and when it’s going smoothly — it looks beyond stunning.

For those that wish to partake, you can download the fan demo right here before taking on the role of Anakin podracing throughout Tatooine on the Mos Espa map. You can also check out some of the gameplay in action thanks to YouTuber Bluedrak42 in the video at the top of the article.

Missed out on the original Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer? Here’s what you need to know:

“Take the controls as Anakin Skywalker, or any one of over 21 Podracers, and feel the full-force blast of two massive jet engines at simulated speeds of up to 600 mph. Rein in a turbine-driven chariot through 8 spectacular worlds. Negotiate through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, ant-gravity tunnels and much more in a pulse-punding, do-or-die fight to the finish where anyone will do anything to cross the finish line. How far will you go?”

• Relive all the thrill and excitement of the Podracer sequence from STAR WARS: Episode I.

• Hang on tight – with afterburners on, Podracers max out at a simulated 600 mph!

• Race in furious competition against 21+ opponents.

• Take on over 21 tracks on 8 unique worlds!

• Avoid hazards such as methane lakes, meteor showers and Tusken Raiders.

• Spectacular 3D environments.

• Vehicle sound effects and epic soundtrack taken directly from Episode I.

Thoughts on the Unreal take? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

