Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Reveals Another 3 New Playable Characters (Exclusive)

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles is coming to modern platforms on January 23rd, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The original version came out more than two decades ago, but the new version will feature some improvements. Most notably, 13 additional playable characters are being added to the roster, including Rifle Droid, Staff Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, Mercenary, and Jar Jar Binks. As the game’s release date approaches, ComicBook can exclusively reveal three more characters that will join the playable cast of characters.

Pilot Droid– The Battle Droids used by the Separatists were a massive part of the Star Wars prequels, and they came in a variety of flavors. While the Rifle Droid is great for attacking at a distance, the Pilot Droid is better for players that like to attack close up. The character has strong agility, allowing it to bring down opponents using kicks and punches.

Weequay– Like Ishi Tib, the Weequay species first debuted in Return of the Jedi, and have appeared in a significant amount of Star Wars fiction in the decades since. Most notably, the Weequay Hondo Ohnaka has been a major character over the last few years, and will be appearing in the DLC for Star Wars: Outlaws. In Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, Weequay will be a good fit for players looking for a shooter with tactical attacks.

Rifle Tusken Raider– As seen with the Battle Droids, some of the playable characters will be slightly different takes on one another. The Rifle Tusken Raider is ideal for players that want to play as one of the denizens of Tatooine, but would prefer to use a ranged weapon, as opposed to their classic staff. One of the most memorable scenes in The Phantom Menace centered on a Tusken Raider using its rifle to cause chaos in the Podrace, so this one seems like a nice fit!

Right now, it’s impossible to say how these new additions will handle in Jedi Power Battles. The original version of the game put a bigger focus on the Jedi themselves, with players being able to control characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, and Qui-Gon Jinn. Obviously those original options will still be available to players, but there’s going to be a much larger pool to choose from this time. That should make the game even more appealing to single players, as well as those that plan on tackling the game in two-player co-op.

Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles was one of several games based on the first entry in the prequel trilogy. The new version is being handled by Aspyr, who also brought Star Wars Episode I: Racer to modern platforms in 2020. There are still a number of other Episode I games that could get that treatment in the future, including well-regarded ones like Battle for Naboo. Star Wars fans will have to wait and see what comes next, but hopefully more classic games will get a similar treatment in the future!

