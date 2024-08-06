Star Wars Outlaws Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Clone Wars Character

Yesterday, Ubisoft revealed a post-launch roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws. It seems the game will have a lot of extra content for players that purchase the season pass, including a pair of Story Packs. These Story Packs will feature new tales set in the game’s universe, and will see main character Kay Vess encountering a pair of familiar faces from the franchise. Story Pack 1 features Lando Calrissian, a character that should be familiar to pretty much every Star Wars fan in the galaxy. However, Story Pack 2 stars a deeper cut character named Hondo Ohnaka, and his chapter is appropriately titled A Pirate’s Fortune.

For those unfamiliar with Hondo, the character made his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he was the head of the Ohnaka Gang. In Hondo’s earliest appearances, the character seemed to be a thorn in the side of the Republic and Trade Federation alike, initially capturing Count Dooku as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. By the time of the Galactic Civil War, Hondo was still a pirate, but began working more closely with the heroes of the Rebellion. The character made several appearances in Star Wars Rebels, and while he always looked out for number one, he clearly preferred Ezra Bridger and the crew of the Ghost over the Empire.

While Hondo is best known for his appearances in the Clone Wars and Rebels cartoons, the character has been introduced to wider audiences over the last few years. In Galaxy’s Edge at the Disney Parks, Hondo plays a major role, appearing in the Smuggler’s Run attraction. In the ride, Hondo is voiced by Jim Cummings, who also voiced the character in both shows. At this time, it’s unclear if Cummings will revisit the role for Star Wars Outlaws, but it would be a nice way of connecting the game to the character’s previous appearances.

A Pirate’s Fortune is not set to be released until spring 2025, so it could be a long while before we get more information. At this time, the only thing Ubisoft has explicitly stated is that Hondo will be “looking to settle old scores” in the DLC.

