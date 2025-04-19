Star Wars Fans Surprised With More Than One Free Download

Star Wars fans have been surprised with not one freebie, but two freebies, both courtesy of Star Wars Outlaws and Ubisoft. Star Wars Outlaws released back in August of last year, and while it came up short critically, and while it failed commercially, it still sold over one million copies in its first month and found an audience among Star Wars fans. Those that have never checked out the Star Wars games from Massive Entertainment — the studio best known for The Division series — now you can remedy this for free.

Recently, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft released a free demo of Star Wars Outlaws across all platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The demo in question lets Star Wars fans go hand-ons with the game for three hours for free. Gameplay is limited to the planet of Tatooine though. Meanwhile, there isn’t any save game carryover for any platform, which is odd. Typically, demos come with this option.

Star Wars Outlaws is about 18 to 35 hours long, depending on how much side content is engaged with. To this end, three hours is a lengthy demo, but only a small piece of the open-world Star Wars game.

The other freebie is for Star Wars Outlaws owners. More specifically, during Star Wars Celebration this year, Ubisoft revealed a new and free Star Wars Outlaws cosmetic pack inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. That said, this pack will not be available until May 15th to celebrate the release of the upcoming DLC, A Pirate’s Fortune. The image below accompanied the announcement:

It is unclear if owners of the Star Wars Outlaws demo will be able take advantage of this freebie. It is also unclear if this is going to be a perpetual offer or limited to a certain amount of time. Ubisoft promises more details soon, so clarity on this could soon arrive. Right now though, Ubisoft has not said much about the finer details around the release of this cosmetic pack.

