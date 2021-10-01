Popular Star Wars Game Free for Limited Time

EA has made a popular Star Wars game free to download for a limited time. Unfortunately, if you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or any other platform that isn’t PC, the new special offer doesn’t extend to you. The deal comes the way of Amazon, or, more specifically, Prime Gaming, which means it’s limited to PC. As for the game, it’s the most recent Star Wars release, Star Wars: Squadrons. It’s unclear how long the game is available for free, but Amazon does specify this is a limited-time offer. That said, once downloaded, the game is yours to play as much or as little as you want as long as you maintain a Prime account.

Star Wars: Squadrons was released last year via Motive and EA. On PC, the game boasts a score of 79 on Metacritic. Exact sale numbers are unknown, but EA did announce that the game sold appreciably, especially in relation to its development costs, which weren’t as much as other AAA Star Wars games.

“Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person, multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5v5 space battles. Modify your starfighter, and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Take control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics. Divert power between weapons, shields, and engines while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality (VR)!”

