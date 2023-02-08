Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4

A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within this sci-fi universe have come a long way over the decades, one of the most popular sagas from yesteryear can now be purchased in full for next to nothing.

Available via Fanatical, users can now look to pick up the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection for merely $3.99 on PC. In total, this collection contains five different games that center around the iconic character Kyle Katarn. The titles included here happen to be Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy.

Although these games are a bit older, the Jedi Knight series remains a favorite among Star Wars fans all these years later. If you want to pick up this bundle for yourself, though, you'll have to act somewhat quickly. The Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection is only available through Fanatical as a "Star Deal", which means that this sale will last for either 48 hours or until all codes are sold. So if you're looking to take advantage of this sale, you'll want to take action sooner rather than later.

If you'd like to learn more about each game that you can snag as part of this Star Wars bundle, you can find descriptions for each below.

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Released on the eve of first-person shooters rising in popularity, Star Wars: Dark Forces is the debut of famed character Kyle Katarn. Follows him in his early days as a mercenary working for Rebel Alliance as he uncovers a plot from Galactic Empire to create stormtroopers more powerful than ever before.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

We go back to the story of Katarn, this time set in the wake of Return of the Jedi. Set one year after the climactic movie, Kyle continues his work for the New Republic when he discovers he has a connection to The Force. His path to discovering this power will lead him on the trail of his father's killer, and pits him in a race against time to understanding The Force.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith Expansion

An expansion for Dark Forces II, Mysteries of the Sith brings us back to Katarn five years later, as he continues to hone his Jedi Powers and takes fan-favourite character Mara Jade under his wing as an apprentice. When Katarn goes missing after investigating an ancient Sith Temple, Jade takes it upon herself to put her training to test by going out and looking for her lost Master.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

A disgruntled Kyle Katarn has lost his faith in the Jedi Way, and has fallen back into his early days as a simple Mercenary. But there is no escaping destiny, as Katarn's path will cross him with the Dark Jedi Desann. Katarn must reconnect with The Force if he has any hope to stop Desann's plan, with the entire galaxy at stake.

Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

The final installment for the Jedi Knight saga, Jedi Academy puts us in the shoes of Jaden Korr, a fully customisable character and Kyle Katarn's protégé at the new Jedi Academy on Yavin IV. Discover a Dark Jedi cult worshipping the ancient Sith Ragnos as you complete various missions set by Katarn, working your way through the ranks of the Jedi and exploring the powers of The Force, both Light and Dark.