Star Wars Games Are $3 Right Now (Including the Best Ones)

Star Wars games are dirt cheap right now thanks to a variety of retailers. A majority of the deals are limited to Xbox users as they are limited to the Microsoft Store, however, there are also new Star Wars deals for PlayStation and Nintendo fans as well thanks to Amazon and Walmart. These deals aren’t as notable or as plentiful as they are on the Microsoft Store though.

Included in these deals are some of the best Star Wars games ever created for just $3.49. This includes both Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel and the original Star Wars Battlefront games.

In addition to this, there are also deals for modern Star Wars games. To this end, the recently released Star Wars Outlaws is its lowest price ever right now. The same also applies to other newer Star Wars games like Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Game Deals

Star Wars: Squadrons – $1.99

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – $3.49

Star Wars Battlefront (2004) – $3.49

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) – $3.49

Star Wars Republic Commando (2005) – $3.49

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – $3.49

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – $4.99

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – $4.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017) – $4.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $5.99

Star Wars Battlefront (2015) – $5.99

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $11.99

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – $14.99

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – $17.97

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – $19.49

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $19.99

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection – $26.24

Star Wars Outlaws – $52.49

All of the Star Wars deals that come the way of the Microsoft Store are set to expire on December 3. Unfortunately, we do not have the same information for the deals that come the way of Amazon and Walmart. Suffice to say, the deals on these websites are only for a limited time.

