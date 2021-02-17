Star Wars: Hunters Game Announced for Nintendo Switch

Get ready to head to a galaxy far, far away, all from the comfort of your living room. Or the bus. Or anywhere you take your Nintendo Switch. During Wednesday's highly-anticipated Nintendo Direct, the company announced that a brand new Star Wars game could be coming to the Switch console later this year. The new game is called Star Wars: Hunters, and it's a free-to-play game that includes plenty of ties to the franchise.

About 30 minutes into the Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed the first look at Star Wars: Hunters. There wasn't any gameplay revealed for Hunters, but the game's genre was announced. Hunters will be a free-to-play, squad-based arena game. You can check out the first teaser for the game in the video at the top of the page.

There aren't many details about the game itself, but the Hunters teaser does confirm when in Star Wars canon it takes place. Everything about Hunters will exist between Episode VI and Episode VII, so after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and before Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Of course, that means that this game takes place during the same time period as The Mandalorian. Don't be surprised to see bounty hunters from The Mandalorian pop up in the game.

While there is potential for existing Star Wars characters to show up in Hunters, it looks as though you will get to play as your own unique character in the arena. All of the characters that appeared in holograms in the teaser belonged to races and creeds of characters from Star Wars, but all of them looked brand new. You can see a Wookie, a Mandalorian, and a lightsaber-wielding character all in the lobby. There's a good chance this game will operate like Fortnite, where players are able to buy and earn all sorts of different skins and weapons for their character.

What do you think of the new Star Wars game? Will you be playing when it launches on Switch this summer? Let us know in the comments!