Star Wars: Hunters Is Coming to Steam, Playtest Details Revealed

Star Wars: Hunters is officially coming to PC via Steam. Fans on the platform won’t have to wait long either, as Zynga and developer NaturalMotion have announced that the 4v4 arena shooter will be getting a playtest next month. The playtest will run from December 13th through the 16th, and players interested can request access through the game’s official Steam page. A second playtest will take place from January 10th through the 13th, with early access set to kick off later that month. Fans of the current versions will be happy to know that cross-play and cross-platform progression will both be supported at launch.

One thing players can expect from the Steam version of Star Wars: Hunters is improved visuals over the existing versions. A trailer for the game can be found below, offering a glimpse at how the arenas themselves will see a visual upgrade. The developers have offered some side-by-side comparisons, and the results look impressive thus far!

Star Wars: Hunters was released back in June on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. For those that haven’t been keeping up with the game, Star Wars: Hunters features a cast of brand-new characters that fit within various groups from the Star Wars universe. You won’t find Darth Vader or Boba Fett, but the playable characters do include Wookiees, Jawas, Bounty Hunters, and more. All of the action in the game takes place on a planet known as Vespaara, where the cast fights as a form of entertainment. The creators of the competition have built various arenas that resemble iconic locations from the Star Wars franchise, such as Hoth, the Death Star, and Endor. That means players can see replicas of Ewok Villages, downed X-Wing Fighters, and more. As far as Star Wars canon is concerned, the storyline is set after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play game, and that will be the case for the Steam version, as well. There are in-game transactions of course, in the form of alternate skins for each character, as well as victory poses, and Crystals that help to unlock playable characters at a faster clip. As of this writing, there are no details about the microtransactions for the Steam version, but presumably they’ll work the same way they do in the current versions. With the release about two months away, we should know a lot more soon.

Hopefully the release on Steam will help Star Wars: Hunters find a bigger audience. Games like this can only thrive as they continue to pull in new fans, and the game’s cross-play should make it so that players have an even easier time finding people to play with and against.

