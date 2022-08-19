Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced

A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.

"Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel from Del Rey written by Sam Maggs, finds Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis leading the Mantis crew on an adventure set between the critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the highly-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," the official description of the upcoming novel reads. What, exactly, the new book will cover remains to be seen. Beyond the logo, an official final cover has not yet been revealed.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order," an official description of the upcoming video game sequel reads. "Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force."

In addition to Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, it was also announced that Dark Horse will publish an art book for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Titled The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as one might expect, the book "will chronicle the development of the game, collecting concept art and creator commentary in an oversized, full-color hardcover." The art book will specifically release on May 2, 2023. It, too, does not yet have a finalized cover.

As noted above, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars is set to release on March 7, 2023. The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on May 2, 2023. As for the video games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC at some point in 2023. A previous leak indicated that it too could release in March. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Star Wars franchise in general right here.

