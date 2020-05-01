Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

✖

According to a new report, a sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is already in development. Tentatively called Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, the game has apparently been in development since work on the first game wrapped, and it's currently slated to release not next year, but sometime in 2022. The new report comes the way of Bespin Bulletin, an outlet dedicated to all things Star Wars.

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details about the rumored game end. The only thing else the report mentions is the game is in development at Respawn Entertainment, the makers of the first game. Beyond this, the report does mention Star Wars Battlefront III, which is apparently not in development as developer Dice focuses on a new Battlefield game. Lastly, the report claims EA Motive is working on a flight simulator game dubbed Project Maverick, which will release next year.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it is. In fact, this isn't the first time we've heard that the sequel to the critically-acclaimed and best-selling Jedi Fallen Order is already in development. Back in December 2019, a Respawn job listing seemingly pointed towards a sequel. This was followed by a report in February from a very reliable industry insider that claimed the sequel was underway.

That said, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change. For example, if the game was scheduled to release late 2022, the delay in production due to the coronavirus may be enough to bump it back to 2023. Beyond that, things change in game development all the time. However, it's not really a matter of if a sequel will release, but when.

At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn Entertainment nor Electronic Arts have commented on this latest leak, and it's unlikely either will. However, while it's unlikely either party will comment on the leak, you can via the comment section below or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a Jedi Fallen Order sequel?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.