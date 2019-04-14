Some ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Fans Aren’t Happy Cal Is A “Generic White Guy”

Today, Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new single-player, third-person action-adventure game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC that is poised to release later this year. And the reception so far has largely ranged from positive, to over-the-moon levels of hype. There’s no multiplayer, there’s no microtransactions, and it has combat that sounds straight out of Dark Souls. There’s nothing really to complain about. However, some fans are not impressed with the game’s protagonist, Cal Kestis, who is being played by Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan.

According to some Star Wars fans, Cal looks generic, and as a result, they are less interested in the game. What they’d rather have in his place, isn’t specified, but it seems some fans were hoping for character customization or at least not a “generic white guy.”

Is it bad that I have no interest in recent Dark Souls style games like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Sekiro, and Nioh because they have no customization and just have you playing a generic white guy? — Rirse (@Rirse) April 13, 2019

Watched the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order trailer and I’m so glad I can now experience this beloved sci-fi setting as a white guy — Holly Nielsen (@nielsen_holly) April 13, 2019

somehow more disappointed than usual that the protag of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a white guy — Calder (@calder87) April 13, 2019

Star Wars is for everyone. Its a magical world where literally anything can happen and inhabited by diverse and unique aliens and people.

Jedi Fallen Order: Here play as this non descript white guy and only him. No customization. — Luke (@RupaulFTompkins) April 13, 2019

Missed the JEDI: FALLEN ORDER panel for STAR WARS REBELS, so I only just now saw the trailer. Looks neat. I’m excited for a true-blue single player only game. Kinda disappointing that player character is a generic video game white guy. — David Daut (@DavidMDaut) April 13, 2019

In addition to fans voicing their opinions on Twitter and other social media sites, there’s currently a thread over on popular gaming forum Reset Era, titled “Yet Another Generic White Dude,” that uses Cal as a springboard to talk about character design diversity. As you would expect, the post already has almost 400 replies.

Of course, while there’s some Star Wars fan not happy with the Jedi: Fallen Order’s protagonist, most seem either indifferent about the character — who we know virtually nothing about at this point — or like the young Jedi. Personally, I like Cal, but I’m a red-head, so it’s possible I’m just biased.

That said, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order still seven months out, expect to hear more about this topic in the build-up to launch. Hopefully, with more screen time and details, Cal will be able to win over the hearts of every Star Wars fan.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is slated to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

