‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Story and Gameplay Details Leaked

Yesterday, ahead of its big reveal this Saturday, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment provided a brief, new tease of the latter’s upcoming game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was announced last year, but hasn’t been revealed yet. Not long after the teaser went live though, story and gameplay details of the title leaked, providing our first potential information on the highly-anticipated game, its story, and its gameplay.

More specifically, a leaker over on Reddit claims a developer on the project recently divulged some salient details on the project to them. Of course, as a result, all of the information you’re about to read should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only does it come from an anonymous source, but this isn’t a Kotaku report or an obvious leak. We’re deep in Reddit leak territory here. That said, who knows, maybe this is an actual scoop, and if it is, the leaker struck gold.

First up, the game’s story will be canon, and there will be a backpack companion droid. Yes, you read that right. There’s a backpack companion droid. As for gameplay, it’s being compared to Dark Souls, with an emphasis on parrying like in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Apparently, Respawn Entertainment has put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that players feel like an actual Jedi, and part of this includes, adding wallrunning and parkour.

The game’s story will unravel as players travel from planet to planet in semi open-world fashion. Each time you get to a new area, you’ll need to explore it to push along the narrative. Each planet will also have new ways to upgrade items.

Aesthetically, it will resemble Rogue One and Solo, though will have some of the Prequels’ flair. The game is single-payer only, built in Unreal Engine 4 (this specific detail seems a bit fishy, why wouldn’t it be in Frostbite?), and will be “much longer than 5 hours.”

It will expand the series’ lore, but also players will interact with locations and characters they already know and love. There won’t be any character creation though, rather you’ll play as a pre-made male character.

Lastly, generally speaking, the game is pitched as a mixture of Jed Knight, Force Unleashed, and Uncharted, which kinds of sounds like the game Visceral Games was making before it was shuttered.

Again, all of this should be taken with every grain of salt you can hold onto, but luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out if it’s valid or not.

