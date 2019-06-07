Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order E3 Gameplay Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, ahead of tomorrow’s gameplay reveal at EA Play, Respawn Entertainment released a very brief teaser trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, providing players a small peek at what will be shown off tomorrow. The teaser is very short, but it does show off protagonist Cal Kestis and his side-kicked droid, BD-1. Unfortunately, that’s about it, but thankfully, a meaty reveal is less than a day away.

As you will know, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s gameplay hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s been described as Dark Souls-esq, but far less punishing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Look, I love the Souls games,” said the game’s director Stig Asmussen when asked about the gameplay comparsion with Dark Souls by Press Start earlier this year. “You’re not going to be able to make a melee action game without having a little bit of influence from the other games. DMC is really cool. God of War’s awesome, but we don’t want to have something that’s super punishing. There’s a lot of people that are going to want to play this game, and as much as I like those games, we’re going to have to do a little bit more, kind of, I don’t want to say hand-holding, but we have to — Players have to be able to just pick it up, and it’s like, ‘Oh yeah. This feels right. I felt like this at other experiences before.’”

Asmussen continued:

“But, I still think there’s a layer of depth within the combat, and how you use the Force powers to take down enemies more efficiently. As you grow, those that are keen will recognize that there are different things, maybe tells that enemies give, that allow you to open them up, and take them down a little bit faster.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on November 15, 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Star Wars adventure, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And of course, be sure to check back in tomorrow for the first look at the game’s gameplay.