Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: How to Find a Bogling Pet

If you’ve started playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order long enough to land on your first planet to explore, chances are you’ve encountered a Bogling. These little creatures found on Bogano are a mix between squirrels, rabbits, and other furry animals like those, and they’re pretty timid for the most part. They’ll run from players if they get near them and will seek refuge in their tunnels once you get too close, but there’s one Bogling that you can actually bring with you during your travels.

The Bogling in question is found in the very first area of Bogano when you land on the planet with your new companions Cere and Greez. Your ship, the Mantis, fittingly lands on the Landing Pad area of the map, and you’ll see a ramp set into the ground that spirals downward shortly after you disembark. It might blend in with the ground at first, but it’s still pretty hard to miss considering how close it is to your ship.

Head down that ramp and you’ll find one of the Boglings hanging out down there. This one has apparently been separated from the rest of his Bogling comrades, and since he doesn’t know what Cal’s all about, he scurries away to the safety of a small room that looks like the one in the image below.

You’ll notice that the door in the image looks a bit different than the one you’ll first see. That’s because you need the Force Push power to rescue the Bogling. Once you acquire that power through normal story progression – you can see what planet you’ll get that power and others on by checking out our guide – you’ll be able to return to Bogano and rip open the door. Cal will lean down next to the Bogling and soothe it, and you’ll then be met with a message that says you now have a Bogling companion that’ll join you on your ship.

Unlike the other companions that accompany you in your travels, the Bogling won’t be walking around the Mantis for everyone to see. It’s still timid even after you rescue it, so you’ll have to actually look for it. Vents, underneath the navigation system where you select different planets, and other out-of-the-way areas are the best spots to find the Bogling. You’ll also hear people comment on it every now and then like when Greez says that some food has been going missing and that he’s been hearing things from inside the ship.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.