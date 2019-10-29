Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Launch Trailer Revealed

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got a new trailer on Tuesday ahead of the game’s November release date. The launch trailer shows off some of the accolades the game’s received so far during preview events amid new battle scenes showing the protagonist Cal Kestis facing off against a variety of enemies. Fallen Order is scheduled to release on November 15th, so with this launch trailer now out, it looks like this will be one of the best looks we get at the game before its release.

The launch trailer opens with a fight between Cal and a character which appears to be the Ninth Sister, an Inquisitor who we’ve seen before in another trailer. It then continues with scenes that set the stage for the story of Fallen Order: The Inquisitors know who Cal is and what he’s capable of, and they’re hunting him and his companions down.

“The galaxy awaits as Cal Kestis embarks upon an epic journey in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order,” EA’s summary of its launch trailer said. “Fight for your survival, explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization, and become a Jedi on November 15.”

Combat in the vehicles both airborne and on the ground was also shown in the trailer, but the most appealing part is by far the lightsaber content. That’s the mechanic in the game that’s been talked about the most and has drawn comparisons to games like the Dark Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. We get to see Cal fighting against everything from the Inquisitors to the Purge Troopers and other lesser enemies as he deflects shots from blasters and parries attacks.

Now that the launch trailer is out, the time leading up to the game will likely be filled with the occasional teaser and reveals about different mechanics in the game. We’ve seen some of those recently like an explanation for why the game won’t have fast travel and will require players to make their way around the game’s planets through more conventional methods.

This launch trailer’s reveal was accompanied by another big Fallen Order announcement that PC users should be thrilled to hear about. EA announced on Tuesday that it’s planning on bringing Fallen Order to Steam along with other games like Apex Legends and its EA Access subscription service.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms starting on November 15th.