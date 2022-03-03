Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lego Set Leaked

Over the last 20 years or so, LEGO has offered a plethora of sets based on the Star Wars movies and TV shows, but it seems that a set based on a video game could be on the way! Specifically, a LEGO news blog based in Germany called Promobricks has apparently discovered a set based on BD-1 from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The set will feature 1,062 parts in total, offering a large model based on the droid, alongside a BD-1 Minifig and a Data Plate. The new set will be similar to The Mandalorian The Child set 75318. That set also featured a large character build with a Minifig, a Data Plate, and a similar part count.

As with any leak or rumor, until we get official confirmation from LEGO, readers should take all of this information with a grain of salt. That said, Promobricks claims that the set will be shipping in August, so we’ll likely see some kind of official reveal in the near future. May 4th is just over two months away, so we could see an official reveal on that day, or possibly sooner.

Released in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted to strong reviews. Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, the game focuses on a number of original characters, including protagonist Cal Kestis. The game also introduced the droid BD-1. BD-1 quickly proved one of the game’s most endearing newcomers, so it makes sense that LEGO would decide to offer a set based on the droid. Cal and his droid companion are expected to return in the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, but developer Respawn Entertainment has not offered any specific details about the game at this time.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: GameSpot]