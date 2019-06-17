Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Doesn’t Have Load Times

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order doesn’t have loading screens or load times thanks to a clever trick by Respawn Entertainment that more or less consists of masking loading behind parts where protagonist Cal Kestis pilots his ship, the Stinger Mantis, which I must admit, is one oy my favorite Star Wars ship names. In this ship, there’s a galaxy map that you can interact with and decide where to go next. And then just fly there, at any time. Each planet has a hub where you can rest, chat up the locals, spend upgrade points, and more. And there’s no loading screens in this entire process.

“So my kind of [vision] to the team is, let’s make the coolest air lock in video games,” said Creative Director Asmussen while talking about the masked loading screens with IGN. “So Stinger Mantis, you get inside of it, and in real time, seamlessly leave the planet, jump into hyperspace, and land at the next planet and it happens relatively quickly. A lot faster than we originally planned.”

Respawn also teases there will be activities for players to do on the Stinger Mantis, but for the moment, it’s keeping these details to itself, presumably because said activities aren’t finalized yet or because it wants them to be a surprise for the player.

If you’ve played the Mass Effect series or other space-faring games, you’ll know there’s often a metric ton of loading screens. Of course, many games mask loading screens this way, so there’s nothing revolutionary going on here, but it’s a nice feature nonetheless.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are live now. Barring any delay, it will hit on November 15, 2019. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Google Stadia port. Meanwhile, Respawn has confirmed there are no plans to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch.

For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage — which includes it new E3 trailer and lengthy E3 gameplay demo — of the title by clicking right here.

